Pro Hogs: Gafford signs 3-yr, $40.2 million extension with Wizards, per report.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the former Razorback is getting a nice pay day in the nation's capital.
Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Kent Bazemore (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Razorback big man Daniel Gafford is reportedly getting a nice pay bump in Washington D.C.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the El Dorado, Ark. native is signing a three-year extension with the Wizards worth over $40 million.

Gafford landed with Washington after a trade with Chicago in the middle of last season. In 23 games with the Wizards, he averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game to go with 68.1% shooting from the field.

Chicago drafted Gafford with the 38th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2020 NBA Draft after a two-year career at Arkansas.

The 6-foot-10 center broke out his sophomore season for the Hogs, earning 1st-team All-SEC honors after averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Gafford is expected to take over the starting center role this season with Washington.