Pro Hogs: Gafford signs 3-yr, $40.2 million extension with Wizards, per report.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Razorback big man Daniel Gafford is reportedly getting a nice pay bump in Washington D.C.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the El Dorado, Ark. native is signing a three-year extension with the Wizards worth over $40 million.
Gafford landed with Washington after a trade with Chicago in the middle of last season. In 23 games with the Wizards, he averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game to go with 68.1% shooting from the field.
Chicago drafted Gafford with the 38th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2020 NBA Draft after a two-year career at Arkansas.
The 6-foot-10 center broke out his sophomore season for the Hogs, earning 1st-team All-SEC honors after averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.
Gafford is expected to take over the starting center role this season with Washington.