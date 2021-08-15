NBA champion, Little Rock native Bobby Portis receives key to city

Former Razorback Bobby Portis returned to Little Rock to receive a key to the city. The NBA champion also held the 2nd annual Bobby Portis Foundation weekend.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Razorback, current Milwaukee Buck, and NBA champion Bobby Portis returned to Little Rock to host the 2nd annual Bobby Portis Foundation Weekend and receive a key to the city from Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Portis greeted families at River Front Park Sunday where he hosted his 'Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway,' with classes set to begin on Monday. He also hosted a basketball camp this weekend as well.

Portis emphasized how important it is to visit his hometown and be a positive role model for the Arkansas children that look up to him.

"I grew up here. I'm from here. Just trying to have the impact on my community to help give back and to inspire the next generation is vital to me," he said.

Portis graduated from Hall High School in Little Rock, before attending the University of Arkansas and being drafted 22nd in the 2015 NBA Draft.