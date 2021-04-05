Naturals win season opener over Travelers

Northwest Arkansas rides three homer game to victory

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday the Northwest Arkansas Naturals won their season opener over the Travelers, 7-4. It was the Naturals first baseball game in over two years.

MJ Melendez had two home runs on the night. Nick Pratto had a home run as well in the win.

Getting the Opening Day start John Heasley allowed two runs in three plus innings of work.

Royals #1 prospect Bobby Witt Jr. went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts in his first Double-A game.

These two teams are back at it Wednesday night for game two of a six game series.