Naturals start 2023 with win over Midland

Northwest Arkansas takes title battle with RockHounds on Opening Day.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals started the 2023 season in the win column taking down the Midland RockHounds, 3-2.

Anthony Veneziano got the Opening Day start throwing five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Jorge Bonifacio would break the ice with two run home run in the bottom of the fourth for the first Naturals runs of the season.

After the RockHounds tied the game at two in the seventh, the Naturals would take the lead back in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of a throwing error.

Steven Cruz would earn the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Jorge Bonifacio is off to a HOT start in 2023!



2⃣-0⃣ Good guys! pic.twitter.com/TyQgh0ikpt — Northwest Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) April 7, 2023

