Naturals name 2021 coaching staff

Scott Thorman tabbed as manager

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Kansas City Royals have named Scott Thorman as the manager of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Thorman, who was supposed to manage the club last season, will become the fifth manager in franchise history.

Thorman started his managerial career with the Burlington Royals in 2015 and 2016. He then climbed the ladder to Lexington in 2017 and 2018 and then Wilmington in 2018.

Joining Thorman in Northwest Arkansas is pitching coach Derrick Lewis and hitting coach Abraham Nunez. Certified athletic trainer Justin Kemp and strength and conditioning coach CJ Mikkelsen will round out the Naturals’ field staff. Danny Helmer will serve as the coordinator of clubhouse operations.

The Naturals begin the 2021 season on May 4th in North Little Rock.