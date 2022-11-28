Devo Davis 'taking some time away from basketball,' Musselman says

In a statement from Eric Musselman, the head coach of the Razorback Men's basketball team, he stated that Davis is "taking some time away from basketball."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a statement from Eric Musselman, head coach of the Razorback Men's basketball team, he announced that Devo Davis is "taking some time away from basketball."

The statement also included that Davis "has our full support during this time.”

The reason why he is stepping away has not been released at this time and it is unclear when he will return.

Davis played in every game this year averaging 8.5 points and is one of only two returning players who have seen playing time on this year's team.

He's played in 73 games the past three seasons and has been a vital part of back-to-back trips to the Elite 8.

The Razorbacks will play the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. Monday night.

