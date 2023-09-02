x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Move by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024

Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024 after Big 12 officials cleared the way for the storied programs to exit one year early.
Credit: AP
Oklahoma running back Marcus Major (24) is brought down by Texas defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) on a run in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league.

Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12's media contracts.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak said the league would only agree to an early departure “if it was in our best interest.”

“By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning,” Yormak said in a statement announcing the agreement.

BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston are joining the Big 12 prior to the 2023 football season, giving the league a temporary membership of 14 schools.

The agreement must still be approved by the Texas and Oklahoma boards of regents, but that is considered a formality.

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

More Videos

In Other News

Derek Carr’s New Orleans Saints visit appears to have gone well, trade soon?

Before You Leave, Check This Out