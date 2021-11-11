Proposed rule change could allow mobile sports betting in Arkansas

An official with the Arkansas Racing Commission said there could be a rule change soon that would allow mobile sports betting in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans might finally be allowed to place sports bets through a mobile app soon if a proposed rule change is passed.

According to Scott Hardin, an official with the Arkansas Racing Commission, a rule change might be proposed during a November 18 meeting.

If approved, the rule would allow for mobile wagers that could be placed through the state's licensed casinos.

A draft of the rule change would be posted online for 30 days to allow public comments. After that it will then be considered by a legislative committee before the commission would approve the change.

Hardin said if approved, mobile sports wagers would most likely be allowed around February 1, 2022.

Since July 2019, people in the state have wagered more than $86 million on sports bets.