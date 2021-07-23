Tom Hanks voices video announcing Cleveland Indians' name change to Guardians

The two-time Academy Award winning actor has been a fan of the team going back to his days as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival.

CLEVELAND — Did you recognize the voice behind the Cleveland Indians' video announcing their name change to the Guardians?

It was none other than two-time Oscar winning actor Tom Hanks.

So why Hanks?

He is a huge fan of the Cleveland baseball franchise, going back to his time here in the late 1970's when he was paying his acting dues as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival.

In a 2016 conversation with 3News anchor Russ Mitchell, Hanks looked back on his visits to cavernous Cleveland Municipal Stadium when he was among the sparse crowds to take in Tribe games.

"You know there were like 8 empty rows between you and the next guy and those old guys in the red jacket and the hat? Saying sit anywhere! We would get to the point that so many foul balls would rattle up into the second deck that we would be like, hey! we'll get that one later on, maybe on the way out," Hanks recalled.

The two also talked about Hanks' isolation cheering on the Indians when they were facing the Cubs in the 2016 World Series.

"Of course when the world was rooting for the Cubs...Tom was like a guy on an island by himself..oh wait a minute..I think that's happened before,” said Mitchell.

Hanks didn't miss a beat, adding, “...with a volleyball with Chief Wahoo on it!"

You can watch the video, also featuring The Black Keys, in the player below: