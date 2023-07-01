Naturals Fourth of July game sold out, future games to include fireworks

Although the July 4 game is sold out, future games featuring fireworks remain available for purchase.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals Fourth of July home game has been sold out, according to officials.

The game is against the Arkansas Travelers and will be followed by a 4th of July Fireworks show after the game.

Even though this game is sold out, there are more games you can attend that involve fireworks. Fireworks Friday on Military Appreciation Night will be the next game with fireworks and will be held next Friday, July 7. Many other future games will also feature fireworks.

The Arvest Ballpark Box Office will open at 12 p.m. on July 4 for those interested in buying tickets for future games.

