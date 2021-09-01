Cardinals 15th straight win means new franchise record

The Cardinals beat the Cubs 8-5 at Wrigley Field

ST. LOUIS — The 2021 St. Louis Cardinals are in the history books! The team's victory against the Chicago Cubs Saturday afternoon puts them at 15 in a row, which is a new franchise record.

The 2021 Cardinals haven't lost a game since Sept. 10, and are 18-6 so far in the month.

The team's historic streak has surged them into the driver's seat in the race for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

Longest Cardinals win streaks

14 games - 1935

The streak started July 2 and ended July 18. Dizzy Dean pitched one game of the Independence Day doubleheader versus the Chicago Cubs.

The current streak comes after the Cardinals had a tumultuous summer, often dipping below .500.

12 games - 1982

The 1982 streak lineup included Ozzie Smith. The Cards faced Pete Rose and the Philadelphia Phillies.

12 games - 1943

Stan Musial and the Cardinals faced the Phillies, Boston Braves, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.

11 games - 2001

The Cardinals had 93 wins this season, but Barry Bonds did overtake Mark McGwire's single-season home run record. The Arizona Diamondbacks went on to win the World Series.