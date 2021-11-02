Braves defeat Astros in six games to capture first World Series since 1995

HOUSTON — Braves fans: party like it's 1995!
The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6, to clinch the team's first World Series title in two decades.
Atlanta took a commanding 3-1 series lead, but Houston fought off elimination in Game 5 to send the series back to the Lone Star State.
But now, the Braves are the lone team standing.
Max Fried turned in a stellar performance on the mound for the Braves, tossing six scoreless innings to keep the Astros' bats quiet, while Atlanta's bats did damage early.
Jorge Soler got the party started early for Atlanta, blasting a 3-run moon shot to give the Braves the lead, and set the tone for the night.
From there, Dansby Swanson tacked on a two-run homer to make it 5-0, and former MVP Freddie Freeman added the final two runs on an RBI double in the fifth inning and a solo home-run in the seventh.
The World Series title caps a pretty remarkable turnaround for the Braves, who certainly weren't championship favorites at the All-Star break.
Jorge Soler won World Series MVP after belting three go-ahead home runs in the series. He becomes just the 2nd Cuban-born player to win World Series MVP honors, after Livan Hernandez did it with the Marlins in 1997. Soler was a key for Atlanta's turnaround, as the Braves acquired close to the trade deadline on July 30.