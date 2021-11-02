Braves defeat Astros in six games to capture first World Series since 1995

Atlanta defeated Houston 7-0 in Game 6 to win the franchise's fourth championship

HOUSTON — Braves fans: party like it's 1995!

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6, to clinch the team's first World Series title in two decades.

THE FINAL OUT! 🔥



Congrats to the World Series Champion @Braves! pic.twitter.com/4NeUl7YV3b — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

Atlanta took a commanding 3-1 series lead, but Houston fought off elimination in Game 5 to send the series back to the Lone Star State.

But now, the Braves are the lone team standing.

Max Fried turned in a stellar performance on the mound for the Braves, tossing six scoreless innings to keep the Astros' bats quiet, while Atlanta's bats did damage early.

Jorge Soler got the party started early for Atlanta, blasting a 3-run moon shot to give the Braves the lead, and set the tone for the night.

JORGE SOLER SENDS IT 🚀



Braves go up 3-0 in Game 6 of the #WorldSeries



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/dYliyTmX17 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2021

From there, Dansby Swanson tacked on a two-run homer to make it 5-0, and former MVP Freddie Freeman added the final two runs on an RBI double in the fifth inning and a solo home-run in the seventh.

The World Series title caps a pretty remarkable turnaround for the Braves, who certainly weren't championship favorites at the All-Star break.

Here’s your reminder that the Braves were 44-45 at the All-Star Break.



Atlanta becomes only the second team all-time to go from losing record at the All-Star Break to World Series champs.#WorldSeries // via @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/YOzHy3NHM4 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 3, 2021