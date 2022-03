March Madness 2022 - How to watch First Round games

Find out when and where you can watch games in the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's that time of year again where 68 teams compete for the top prize in college basketball - March Madness!

Here's a list below of which men's teams will be playing in the First Four, the official start to the tournament.

First Four | March 15 - 16

Texas A&M-CC vs. TX Southern: Tuesday, March 15 airing at 6:40 p.m. ET on truTV

Indiana vs. Wyoming: Tuesday, March 15 airing at 9:10 p.m. ET on truTV

Bryant vs. Wright State: Wednesday, March 16 airing at 6:40 p.m. ET on truTV

Notre Dame vs Rutgers: Wednesday, March 16 airing at 9:10 p.m ET on truTV

First Round | March 17 - 18

Colorado State vs. Michigan: Thursday, March 17 airing at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Providence vs. South Dakota State: Thursday, March 17 airing at 12:40 p.m ET on truTV

Boise State vs. Memphis: Thursday, March 17 airing at 1:45 p.m. ET on TNT

Baylor vs. Norfolk State: Thursday, March 17 airing at 2 p.m. ET on TBS

Tennessee vs. Longwood: Thursday, March 17 airing at 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS

Iowa vs. Richmond: Thursday, March 17 airing at 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV

Gonzaga vs. Georgia State: Thursday, March 17 airing at 4:15 p.m. ET on TNT

North Carolina vs. Marquette: Thursday, March 17 airing at 4:30 p.m. ET on TBS

UConn vs. New Mexico State: Thursday, March 17 airing at 6:50 p.m. ET on TNT

Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: Thursday, March 17 airing at 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. TBD: Thursday, March 17 airing at 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS

San Diego State vs. Creighton: Thursday, March 17 airing at 7:27 p.m. ET on truTV

Arkansas vs. Vermont: Thursday, March 17 airing at 9:20 p.m. ET on TNT

Murray State vs. San Francisco: Thursday, March 17 airing at 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS

UCLA vs. Akron: Thursday, March 17, airing at 9:50 p.m. ET on TBS

Kansas vs. TBD: Thursday, March 17, airing at 9:57 p.m. ET on truTV

Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago: Friday, March 18 airing at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Auburn vs. Jacksonville State: Friday, March 18 airing at 12:40 p.m. ET on truTV

Texas Tech vs. Montana State: Friday, March 18 airing at 1:45 p.m. ET on TNT

Purdue vs. Yale: Friday, March 18 airing at 2 p.m. ET on TBS

Villanova vs. Delaware: Friday, March 18 airing at 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS

Southern California vs. Miami: Friday, March 18 airing at 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV

Alabama vs. TBD: Friday, March 18 airing at 4:15 p.m. ET on TNT

Texas vs. Virginia Tech: Friday, March 18 airing at 4:30 p.m. ET on TBS

Illinois vs. Chattanooga: Friday, March 18 airing at 6:50 p.m. ET on TNT

Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton: Friday, March 18 airing at 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS

LSU vs. Iowa State: Friday, March 18 airing at 7:20 p.m. ET on TBS

Arizona vs. TBD: Friday, March 18 airing at 7:27 p.m. ET on truTV

Houston vs. UAB: Friday, March 18 airing at 9:20 p.m. ET on TNT

Michigan State vs. Davidson: Friday, March 18 airing at 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS

Wisconsin vs. Colgate: Friday, March 18 airing at 9:50 p.m. ET on TBS

Seton Hall vs. TCU: Friday, March 18 airing at 9:57 p.m. ET on truTV

