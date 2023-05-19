Mansfield softball falls to Riverside in 2A state title game

Lady Tigers impressive season comes to an end with state championship loss.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Mansfield softball season came to an end on Friday with a 1-0 loss to Riverside in the 2A state title game.

This was a pitching duel for the ages. Mansfield's Alyson Edwards and Riverside's Klaire Womback combined for 18 strikeouts in the first three innings.

Entering the fifth Edwards had retired 14 consecutive batters for the Lady Tigers.

The Rebels would break the ice in the top of the sixth. With a runner on third and two out, Mackenzie Thomas singled to left to give Riverside a 1-0 lead.

Edwards threw a complete game just allowing that one run and striking out 16.

The Lady Tigers failed to score in the bottom of the frame and Riverside won the 2A state title. Mansfield ends its season and impressive 28-4.

Related Articles Har-Ber wins 6A baseball state championship