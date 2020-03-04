LPGA pushes back start of season, doesn't affect NWA Championship yet

Tour postpones start of year to mid-June

ROGERS, Ark. — LPGA Tour Officials have made public their decision to push back the re-start of the LPGA season to mid-June, aligning with the existing dates of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, June 15 – 21, 2020.

Included in the announcement were several updates to the 2020 season, none of which will impact the #NWAChampionship at this time.

Should this outbreak continue, further schedule adjustments will be shared when appropriate, and alternative dates for the remaining June events are available later in the 2020 schedule if needed.

Officials will continue to update their partners as information becomes available.