NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cardinals lead way as top five remain in place, Colts into top 10

The very top of Locked On's NFL Power Rankings remains the same this week after the Cardinals, Bucs, Chiefs and Patriots all came out of Week 13 with wins.

INDIANAPOLIS — It finally happened. For the first time all season there won't be a shake up in the top five of our NFL Power Rankings from the previous week.

The Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Bucs, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots all won their games this past week in the NFL and the Green Bay Packers were on bye.

With that, our top five remains in tract with the Cardinals leading the way followed by the Packers, Bucs, Chiefs, then Patriots.

The Indianapolis Colts are the only new team to jump into our top 10, making the move to eight despite six losses on the year.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Let's get on to the rankings.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 33-22 win over Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Cardinals for a third straight week will remain the No. 1 seed in our NFL Power Rankings. They were the first team to 10 wins this season as they took care of the Bears. It marked the return of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Murray went for four TDs after missing the last three games due to injury. Arizona's defense made life rough for the Bears on Sunday as well, intercepting Andy Dalton

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

The Packers were on bye last week. They remain at No. 2 in our Power Rankings.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 30-17 win over Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/4

The Bucs coasted to another win on Sunday against the Falcons as Tom Brady shredded the Falcons defense once again. The Bucs are now 9-3 and shaping into a strong contender to get back to the Super Bowl.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 22-9 win over Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

The Chiefs offense didn't look very elite on Sunday night against the Broncos, but they still put up over 20 points and were able to win by double digits. That's in large part thanks to the defense, which has impressed for five consecutive games now. That side of the ball will play a big role in KC's push to make the Super Bowl.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 14-10 win over Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/7

The New England Patriots have now won seven-straight games. Their latest win was at Buffalo in driving winds. They threw the ball three times in the game and they won. Josh Allen threw 30 times. Bill Belichick clearly has his team figured out. The run game and defense has been elite. If rookie QB Mac Jones can keep his composure, this team can go far.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 37-7 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/8

The Rams finally ended their losing streak on Sunday with a much-needed decisive victory over the Jaguars. It's not easy to be impressed, even with a 30-point win, with how the Rams have handled against tough teams recently. They'll be put to a major test again next Monday against the Cardinals as they try to even up the season series.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 27-17 win over Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/11

The Dallas Cowboys got a win on the road against the Saints last Thursday. It moved them up three spots in our rankings, but it's tough to say they deserved to move up that many after what was really an ugly win, even though they intercepted Taysom Hill four times. But, they jump the Ravens, Bills and Bengals, who all lost their games. Dallas is 8-4, but they have some thing they need to figure out if they want to compete with the Cardinals, Packers and Bucs.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 31-0 win over Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14

The Colts are in the top 10 of our power rankings for the first time this season after their 31-0 shutout vs. the Texans. The Colts would've been in the top 10 last week had they closed out the Bucs at home, but Tampa came back to get a close win. The Colts have lost six games, but they have been very strong in recent weeks.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 20-19 loss to Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/14

What is going on with the Ravens' offense? It hasn't been right in weeks and it costed them on Sunday as they lost to the Steelers. Baltimore squeaked by with a win in the week before against the Browns despite Lamar Jackson's four interceptions. They are 8-4 but they're looking a step or two behind the Chiefs and Patriots right now.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 14-10 loss to Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/12

The Bills got Belichick-ed on Monday night, but don't tell Sean McDermott that. The Patriots threw the ball three times as winds gusted all night and they won the game. The Bills threw the ball 30 times but couldn't score on the Pats in the red zone late. The Bills are now 7-5 and remain a top 10 team for now.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 41-22 win over Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/13

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 41-22 loss to Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/15

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/16

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 17-15 win over Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/18

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On WFT podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 30-23 loss to Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/20

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 17-15 loss to WFT

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 20-19 win over Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 33-18 win over Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 22-9 loss to Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Broncos podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 20-9 win over Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 29-27 loss to Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 27-17 loss to Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 30-23 win over 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/26

25. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 30-17 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 20-9 loss to Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 33-22 loss to Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 33-18 loss to Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31

30. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 29-27 win over Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 37-7 loss to Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. Houston Texans