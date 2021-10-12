NFL fantasy football start or sit Week 14: Taysom Hill, Amari Cooper, Dawson Knox

Looking to craft your fantasy football lineups for Sunday? Check out which players you should consider starting or sitting.

LOS ANGELES — Week 14 is here in the NFL as fantasy owners around the country are either making a last minute push for the playoffs, or already starting their playoff games.

On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.

Start: Taysom Hill, QB, Saints

Last start: 20.66 points

Week 14 matchup: at Jets

Start: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

Last start: 8.12 points

Week 14 matchup: vs. Jaguars

Sit: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

Last start: 12.36 points

Week 14 matchup: at Chiefs

Start: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

Last start: 8.70 points

Week 14 matchup: vs. Falcons

Start: AJ Dillon, RB, Packers

Last start: 20.00 points

Week 14 matchup: vs. Bears

Sit: Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

Last start: 9.80 points

Week 14 matchup: vs. Lions

Start: Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

Last start: 15.10 points

Week 14 matchup: vs. Ravens

Start: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers

Last start: 9.00 points

Week 14 matchup: vs. Bears

Start: Van Jefferson, WR, Rams

Last start: 16.10 points

Week 14 matchup: at Cardinals

Sit: Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens

Last start: 10.50 points

Week 14 matchup: at Browns

Sit: Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

Last start: 6.10 points

Week 14 matchup: at Washington

Start: Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

Last start: 3.40 points

Week 14 matchup: at Bucs

Sit: Noah Fant, TE, Broncos

Last start: 7.30 points

Week 14 matchup: vs. Lions

Other players to start: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants; Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys; Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals; Russell Gage, WR, Falcons; Evan Engram, TE, Giants