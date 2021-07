FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. β€” 5NEWS Sports is partnering with the Locked On Razorbacks podcast, bringing you the best content for everything Arkansas sports.

EPISODE 404: Joe Tessitore loves the direction Arkansas is going



Why the Razorbacks have one of the best atmospheres in the SEC



LIVE from SEC Media Days



And more!



Listen & subscribe to @LockedOnHogs here: https://t.co/fwSF7lFzRL