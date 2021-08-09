FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — EPISODE 413: What can you really take away from the 1st days of Razorback Fall Camp?
Wide receivers are the most talented position group for Arkansas
And more!
Listen & subscribe to @LockedOnHogs:
APPLE: https://t.co/fwSF7lFzRL
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/lKkkoyxDKH
Locked On Razorbacks: Hogs fall camp begins
EPISODE 413: What can you really take away from the 1st days of Razorback Fall Camp?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — EPISODE 413: What can you really take away from the 1st days of Razorback Fall Camp?