FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. β€” 5NEWS Sports is partnering with the Locked On Razorbacks podcast, bringing you the best content for everything Arkansas sports.

EPISODE 396: You're a big time program when you get big time matchups



What DVH had to say in his offseason press conference



And more!



Listen & subscribe to @LockedOnHogs here: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1429961108