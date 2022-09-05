Oklahoma Governor signs bill updating newborn screening guidelines

Senate Bill 1464 was signed into law requiring the Oklahoma Department of Health's newborn screening list to be updated to match the federal one.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law that will update the state's newborn screening lists to include genetic, metabolic, hormonal, and functional conditions that are on the federal screening list.

“With many medical conditions, early detection is absolutely crucial to getting proper treatment to prevent future complications and medical problems,” said Oklahoma Senator and bill author Carri Hicks. “Newborn screenings are our best weapon in detecting and treating these conditions to help improve the lives of Oklahomans.”

The RUSP list includes a list of genetic, metabolic, hormonal, and functional conditions that are undetectable at birth except through testing. Currently, Oklahoma only screens for 57 of the 61 federally-recommended conditions, along with two point-of-care conditions. The RUSP currently lists 35 core conditions and 26 secondary conditions.

National guidelines for testing are established by the U.S. Secretary of Health in coordination with the Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children (ACHDNC).

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, babies in the state are only tested for around 28 different conditions.

