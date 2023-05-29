Memorial service for victims of I-40 bridge collapse held in Webbers Falls

Loved ones and the community of those impacted by the deadly I-40 bridge collapse in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma are remembering the victims 21 years later.

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — 21 years ago, a barge crashed into the moorings of the I-40 bridge as it crossed the Arkansas River in Webbers Falls, Okla. The crash caused a portion of the interstate to collapse into the river, killing 14 people.

Gail Shanahan and her friend Margaret Green were professional barrel racers. The two friends were among the victims in the crash and were on their way back home to Texas after competing at the Old Fort Days Rodeo.

“The competition went well and she won some cash,” Gail’s aunt, Janette Barlo previously told 5NEWS. “We had a conversation, she was excited and headed home. So hard for me to believe, when I got that phone call the night of the 26th, she was gone.”

Along the banks of the Arkansas River, a memorial was made for those who lost their lives and the survivors of the accident. Their names are etched in stone and will never be forgotten by their families or the community of Webbers Falls.

Cory Wauson was in attendance for the ceremony on May 29, 2023. The nephew of Gail Shanahan said he was working in Waco, Texas when he received a call from his state trooper father.

"He had contacted me and he said that there was a terrible accident in a town called Webbers Falls, Oklahoma," Wauson said.

Every year, families are invited back to honor the lives and memories of their loved ones with their Webbers Falls family.

"We will never forget what happened. What happened here affected so many people's lives, from the families that lost loved ones, the first responders, the Webers Falls community, and the surrounding areas and ODOT," Guest Speaker Jim Gehle said.

ODOT employee Jim Gehle had lived in Webbers Falls for 18 years. He lived further down I-40 when the incident happened.

"ODOT learn a lot on the Webber Falls bridge, new ideas about contracting and construction, and using new devices. I still see it in my work today," Gehle said.

Despite the tragedy, smiles were still shared decades later as those impacted know they'll have each other.

"What impacted me the most was the love that was shown to the families that lost a loved one. It was the Weber Falls community, the state, the nation that kept them in their prayers," Gehle said.

"Life is short and you never know what's going to happen. You got to take it day by day and you gotta appreciate life at its fullest because you just never know. You just really never know," Wauson said.

Despite the tragedy, officials say the accident highlighted a need for additional highway funding and bridge maintenance in Oklahoma. The state moved to fifth in the nation for good highway bridge conditions in 2022 after previously ranking 49th.

