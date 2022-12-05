NFL Schedule Release Preview: Top Primetime Wish List | Locked On NFL podcast

The NFL will unveil all 32 schedules in a three-hour event on Thursday night. We look at a handful of games we hope to see in primetime slots.

NEW YORK — The NFL schedule release is happening Thursday night where all primetime games will be unveiled as well as the exact schedules for all 32 teams.

We’ve known who each team will play and where they will play for a while now, but now we get to figure out how the set up of each schedule will impact each team in the 2022-23 NFL season.

On Thursday’s Locked On NFL podcast, hosts Tyler Rowland and Alex Clancy outlined their wish list for the NFL’s primetime schedule ahead of Thursday night’s release.

Rowland: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles - Thursday Night Football

“It’s not a big enough game for these two teams to get a Sunday night or Monday night slot, but that AJ Brown trade, they had a really good overtime game in 2018. With the storylines involved in this game, if it’s an early season Thursday Night Football Game, I think it could be a really intriguing one and a better matchup than we typically get on Thursday night.”

Clancy: New York Jets at New England Patriots - Thursday Night Football

“What we’ve seen from Mac Jones so far is surprising, but is he in the right system for a young quarterback? Absolutely…I’m very excited to see what Zach Wilson can do this year. Because if he can turn into a Mahomes-y kind of a guy, the Jets may have had the best draft of all the teams. I want to see on Thursday night, in Foxboro, Jets-Patriots in December. I want to see cold, I want to see Zach Wilson and i want to see what these kids are made of.”

Rowland: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday Night Football

“I want Deshaun Watson playing for the new look Browns against last year’s Super Bowl losers in the Bengals. Watson vs. Joe Burrow, that new rivalry that’s been created in that division. The outstanding and long-standing rivalry between the Browns and Bengals getting revitalized. Ohio is a mecca of football. I want the battle of Ohio on the big stage.”

Clancy: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Bucs - Sunday Night Football

“We don’t know how much longer Tom Brady is going to play. We think that Patrick Mahomes is the heir apparent. We don’t know. I want to see as many of these games as possible in primetime before Tom Brady retires, so I don’t care when it is, I just want Sunday Night Football, Chiefs-Bucs. This is the most likely Sunday Night Football game if I’m predicting.”

Rowland: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Thanksgiving Night

“I would like to see the Rams at Tampa Bay to get that NFC top tier contender match at 8 o’clock on Thanksgiving in Tampa. I think it would be awesome.”

Clancy: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins - Monday Night Football

“I want to see what Tua can do. It’s been a long time since a good AFC East from multiple teams in that division. I just want to see. Tua’s got weapons. I want to see if he’s able to stay healthy. If you told me the Dolphins won 11 games would you be shocked? That game late in the season could be intriguing and could decide a lot.”

NFL Schedule Release Info

When: Thursday, 8 p.m. Eastern