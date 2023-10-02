If Chiefs win Super Bowl, is Patrick Mahomes a top 5 quarterback of all-time? | Locked on NFL

Is a second Super Bowl win enough to consider Patrick Mahomes a top five quarterback of all-time, even though he's just 27 years old?

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII is just a few days away, pitting the best team from the AFC and NFC against each other in what should be an epic battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The storylines for this matchup are nearly endless. Two brothers (Jason and Travis Kelce) facing off for the first time in Super Bowl history draws a lot of headlines, and so does the matchup between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes - the first matchup between two black QBs in Super Bowl history.

Another intriguing aspect of this game is what a win could do for the legacy of Mahomes, with Tyler Rowland and Alex Clancy of Locked on NFL debating just how far up the all-time QB list a win would push the 27-year-old.

"Brady, Montana, Manning, Elway, Mahomes," Rowland stated. "He's in that category if [Kansas City wins]."

Mahomes has six NFL seasons under his belt, having already won an MVP award while making five Pro Bowl appearances and being named an All-Pro three times.

A second Super Bowl win would be enough to be in the conversation as a top five quarterback in NFL history, and as Rowland points out he still has a very long way to go.

"I just think it's impossible to ignore the fact that he's already got the qualifications to be a top five quarterback, and he has the potential to go even higher," Rowland continued. "If the Chiefs win this game I think he is easily a top seven quarterback of all-time, and you might be able to make an argument he's higher already."