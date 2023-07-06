Top remaining transfer Grant Nelson choosing between Alabama and Arkansas

Nelson has narrowed his list to two SEC schools in Alabama and Arkansas, and he is visiting each of them this week before making a final decision.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The deadline to withdraw from the 2023 NBA draft passed as the calendar flipped to June, and former North Dakota State superstar forward Grant Nelson was among the many players who decided to stay in college for at least another season.

For Nelson, however, the question of which college remains unanswered. Nelson is widely considered the top available player in the transfer portal after he averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game last year for the Bison, showcasing a unique set of skills for his size.

After being pursued by many high major programs, Nelson narrowed his list to two SEC schools in Alabama and Arkansas, and he is visiting each of them this week before making a final decision.

Here is a look at how Nelson would fit for each of these two SEC powerhouses. For more insight and analysis, check out Locked on College Basketball wherever you get podcasts!

Alabama

Bama knew they were heading into the 2023-24 season without 6'9 forward Brandon Miller, 6'10 forward Noah Clowney, and graduating 6'8 senior Noah Gurley, but their frontcourt depth took an even bigger hit when center Charles Bediako decided to remain in the NBA draft, leaving coach Nate Oats with rising sophomore Nick Pringle as the only returner taller than 6'8.

Additionally, the Crimson Tide play a very spaced out offensive style which emphasizes attacking the basket and shooting three point shots, which would give Nelson a ton of room to operate and should lead to plenty of open looks. Nelson's experience, skill set, and size would make him an ideal fit for Oats, and as a program desperate for some size it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make a big push for the 6'10 star.

Arkansas

The Hogs lost Makhel Mitchell to the transfer portal this offseason, but they return both Makhi Mitchell and Jalen Graham, while also adding top 30 freshman Baye Fall into the frontcourt mix as well.

The big hinge for Eric Musselman's team is Trevon Brazile, a 6'9 forward making his way back from a torn ACL suffered early last season. If Brazile is back and contributing, this team will have solid depth in the frontcourt in addition to their five newcomers in the backcourt out of the transfer portal.

That doesn't mean Nelson would be superfluous, however, as his ball handling skills and floor spacing ability would be a welcome sight for a team that struggled from the outside last season.