There's officially nothing Connor McDavid can't do

McDavid's 60th goal of the season came as an overtime game winner against Arizona Wednesday night.

EDMONTON, AB — Not satisfied with being the NHL's point leader year in and year out, Connor McDavid has made sure to dominate all offensive categories this season.

The four-time Art Ross Trophy winner - awarded to the National Hockey League player who leads the league in points at the end of the regular season - is on track to finish this season as a Maurice Richard Trophy winner as the league's top goal scorer.

McDavid scored his 60th goal of the season in overtime against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, and in fine fashion to boot.

It was a case of try, try again on that one, and McDavid credited his wildly talented teammate for helping make it happen.

"Leon (Draisaitl) makes a great play on the first pass, and I felt like I was kind of pressing for the 60th all night, and I was disappointed not to bury that one, you're not going to get many better looks than that," McDavid said. "It's not every day you get two breakaways back to back like that. He made two unbelievable plays. Just ridiculous."

McDavid's previous career high in goals was 44, set last season on his way to a then personal benchmark of 123 points.

He's already at 138 points with 10 games remaining on the schedule, and he has a 12-goal advantage over second-place David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.

He's also one of four active players to hit the 60-goal mark, joining Alex Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos, and Auston Matthews.

McDavid already has a Hall of Fame worthy resume, but with some major hardware yet to add to his trophy case, namely the Stanley Cup and a Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL Playoff MVP.