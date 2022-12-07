Long-serving State Treasurer & first female Democratic nominee for Governor Jimmie Lou Fisher dies

Jimmie Lou Fisher, one of the state’s longest serving constitutional officers and the first female major party nominee for Arkansas governor, has died at 81.

ARKANSAS, USA — Jimmie Lou Fisher, one of the state’s longest serving constitutional officers and the first female major party nominee for Arkansas governor, has died, according to a Twitter statement from the Democratic Party of Arkansas. Additional sources have confirmed her passing.

Fisher, a resident of Paragould, was 81 years old.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas:

Fisher got her start in politics by being elected treasurer of Greene County in 1970, but her friendship and alliance with young Bill Clinton when he campaigned for Congress in 1974 launched her state political career.

Her final race came in 2002, when Democratic Party leaders persuaded her to run for governor against the popular Republican governor Mike Huckabee, who was running for his second full term. Though heavily outspent and suffering from a painful back ailment, Fisher nevertheless received 47% of the vote.

