Coke products return to U of A campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After years of Pepsi products being sold on campus, Coca-Cola has officially made its (long-awaited) return to the University of Arkansas (U of A) campus as of July 1.

Back in May of 2022, news of the company being in the final stages of negotiations to make Coca-Cola its exclusive non-alcoholic beverage sponsor was reported.

The university's contract with PepsiCo ended on June 30, 2022, leaving room for Coca-Cola's deal.

Before its deal with PepsiCo, the U of A exclusively sold Coca-Cola on campus for decades.

As part of the contract, various Coca-Cola cold beverages will be available on campus, including Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Dasani, BodyArmor and Minute Maid.

Dr. Pepper and Monster brands, distributed in the region by Ozarks Coca-Cola, will also be available.

These products will be available in campus dining facilities, vending machines, and all Razorback Athletics venues.

