B-29 Superfortress Doc to land in Fayetteville on tour

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The B-29 Superfortress named Doc arrived at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum on May 11, 2023, for a three-day tour stop at Drake Field.
While it's in the area, residents can book flights at these times:
- 05/13/2023: 9:00 a.m.
- 05/13/2023: 11:00 a.m.
- 05/14/2023: 9:00 a.m.
- 05/14/2023: 11:00 a.m.
According to the B-29 Doc website, admission into the flying museum is:
- $22 for adults
- $12 for children
- $20 for veterans, first responders, and law enforcement
Public entrance for the event will be through the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72701.
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.