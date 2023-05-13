B-29 Superfortress Doc to land in Fayetteville on tour

Doc, one of only two B-29s that can fly, arrived at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum for a three-day tour stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The B-29 Superfortress named Doc arrived at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum on May 11, 2023, for a three-day tour stop at Drake Field.

While it's in the area, residents can book flights at these times:

05/13/2023: 9:00 a.m.

05/13/2023: 11:00 a.m.

05/14/2023: 9:00 a.m.

05/14/2023: 11:00 a.m.

According to the B-29 Doc website, admission into the flying museum is:

$22 for adults

$12 for children

$20 for veterans, first responders, and law enforcement

Public entrance for the event will be through the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72701.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device