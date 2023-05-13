x
Arkansas

B-29 Superfortress Doc to land in Fayetteville on tour

Doc, one of only two B-29s that can fly, arrived at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum for a three-day tour stop.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The B-29 Superfortress named Doc arrived at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum on May 11, 2023, for a three-day tour stop at Drake Field.

While it's in the area, residents can book flights at these times:

  • 05/13/2023: 9:00 a.m.
  • 05/13/2023: 11:00 a.m.
  • 05/14/2023: 9:00 a.m.
  • 05/14/2023: 11:00 a.m.

According to the B-29 Doc website, admission into the flying museum is:

  • $22 for adults
  • $12 for children
  • $20 for veterans, first responders, and law enforcement

Public entrance for the event will be through the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72701.

