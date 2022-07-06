Arkansas airports receiving nearly $10 million in federal grants

Arkansas airports will receive nearly $10 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to "improve critical airport infrastructure."

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Arkansas airports will receive nearly $10 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to "improve critical airport infrastructure," the FAA said in the announcement.

The FAA has awarded a total of $518 million to airports across the country to improve safety measures and make airports more accessible.

In Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) will receive the largest grant amount at $3.8 million, along with nearly 20 other airports in the state receiving the rest of the funding.

According to our content partners Talk Business & Politics, the awards to airports across the country include 416 grants for projects like new and improved facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, maintenance of airfield features like lighting or signs and purchasing equipment needed to operate and maintain airports.

“In communities of all sizes, airports are vital to local economies, sustaining jobs and getting people and goods where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re pleased to announce this important funding to help improve airports around the country and better serve all Americans.”

In Heber Springs, the municipal airport will receive $1 million to extend the Runway 6/24 safety area an additional 300 feet. The grant funds the final phase of the project to enhance the safety of operations at the airport, according to the FAA.

