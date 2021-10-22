What you need to know ahead of Arkansas, UAPB game at War Memorial

This is the first time the Hogs have played an in-state school in more than 70 years.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get ready for a huge weekend in Little Rock as the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the UAPB Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium.

This is the first time the Hogs have played an in-state school in 75 years.

Although kickoff is set for 11 a.m., tailgating will begin much sooner than that.

General Parking Tailgating is available on a first-come basis starting at 6:00 a.m., and fans pay a $20 fee when they arrive. There are no trailers allowed in the general tailgating area.

Here is what you need to know:

Arrive early to avoid congestion

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. to allow time for security screening. All fans will walk through a metal detector or/and be wanded.

Tickets are on sale at ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Select tickets are also available to purchase in person at War Memorial Stadium at the office (between Gate 9 and 10 under the flags) Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information on tailgating , visit War Memorial's Tailgating page.

visit War Memorial's Tailgating page. Clear bag policy will be enforced

General Parking

From: Downtown Little Rock – 630 Westbound

Take Fair Park Blvd. exit. Go north. Enter general parking and red scholarship from the roundabout. Stay north and Fair Park for reserved tailgating and west side parking.

From: West Little Rock – 630 Eastbound