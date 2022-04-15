Razorback family responds to Brian Wallace's untimely death

Wallace's former teammates share their condolences following the tragic news of his death.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas football lineman Brian Wallace has died at the age of 26.

Wallace played for the Razorbacks from 2014 to 2018, starting all games for the Hogs during his final season.

5NEWS' Tegna affiliate KSDK out of St. Louis, Wallace's hometown, reports that he suffered a double heart attack on Monday and had been in a coma.

Arkansas football tweeted out a remembrance of Wallace on Friday, April 15, following his passing.

Our hearts are broken. Brian will always be a Razorback.



Our thoughts and love are with Brian's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/GlDZ5heeQ7 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 15, 2022

Former players and others connected to the Razorback football program have also spoken about Wallace's untimely death.

Rest In Peace Brian Wallace. He was truly 1 of 1 and gone way too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with his whole family. Just devastating man. — Frank Ragnow (@KNARFWONGAR) April 15, 2022

Rest In Peace B Wall. Incredible teammate, player and friend who everyone loved to be around. Gone way too soon and my thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. — Austin Allen (@austinallen8) April 15, 2022

I’m sad to get the news of my former college teammate Brian Wallace passing away. I pray for peace for his Mom and loved ones ❤️ — Jonathan Williams (@Jwillpart2) April 15, 2022

Stick with the 5NEWS sports team as more information as more community reaction comes in.

