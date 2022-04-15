Razorback family responds to Brian Wallace's untimely death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas football lineman Brian Wallace has died at the age of 26.
Wallace played for the Razorbacks from 2014 to 2018, starting all games for the Hogs during his final season.
5NEWS' Tegna affiliate KSDK out of St. Louis, Wallace's hometown, reports that he suffered a double heart attack on Monday and had been in a coma.
Arkansas football tweeted out a remembrance of Wallace on Friday, April 15, following his passing.
Former players and others connected to the Razorback football program have also spoken about Wallace's untimely death.
Stick with the 5NEWS sports team as more information as more community reaction comes in.
