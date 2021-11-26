Razorback soccer falls short to Rutgers in penalty shootout for a spot in Final Four

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A shot to play in the College Cup ended for the Arkansas soccer team Friday, Nov. 26, following a loss to Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights got out to a fast start, but the Razorbacks matched them step-by-step, and the game was tied 2-2 going into halftime.
The story stayed the same until the end of the second half. Tied 2-2, the #1 seed Rutgers and #2 seed Arkansas went into overtime.
A tense back-and-forth dominated at first by Arkansas almost ended with two golden goals by Rutgers, but the score remained tied 2-2 going into a second overtime match.
Neither team could get ahead, and the game would come down to penalty kicks.
After not being in a penalty shootout in several years, the Razorbacks came up short due to a strong performance by Rutgers goalie Megan McClelland.
The Razorback's historic season came to an end with the team making it the furthest in the NCAA tournament in the program's history.