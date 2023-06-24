Northside alum, Steelers DB Tre Norwood hosts first youth camp in Fort Smith

The former Grizzly standout hopes to make the 'Tre Norwood Youth Camp' a yearly event in his hometown.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood remembers where his pro football dreams all started.

It was in his hometown of Fort Smith, where he would go on to star for the Northside Grizzlies.

"This is one of the places that made me," Norwood said. "(It) played a huge role in where I'm at now."

Norwood's journey took him from Northside to the University of Oklahoma, where he played for the Sooners from 2017-2020. From there, he was selected in the 7th round of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team with which he's entering his third season.

Despite the success, Norwood hasn't forgotten his roots, returning Saturday to Fort Smith to host the 'Tre Norwood Youth Camp', his first youth football camp in his hometown.

"(It) started with the idea of wanting to give back, because at one point I was these kids' ages and had the same dreams," Norwood said.

The camp saw hundreds of kids come out to Mayo-Thompson Stadium, the home of the Northside Grizzlies and where Norwood starred in high school.

"The turnout has been great," Norwood said. "Especially for it to be year one, so honestly I can't wait to come back next year. I do plan on making this an annual thing."

The future football stars were put through drills and received coaching from area high school coaches as well as some of Norwood's NFL colleagues.

"I know that the main thing is for the kids to have fun, but I'm probably having as much or more fun than they are," Norwood said. "Just being able to be out here interacting with them and just give back."

"That's the biggest thing to me, to be in the position that I'm in and be able to do things like this back home."

Norwood thanked his mom for helping turn the event from a vision into a reality.

"Shoutout to my mom, I'm being completely honest--she's the logistics and the one that has got everything organized," Norwood said.

The proceeds from the event benefitted local organizations and the Northside football program.

As for his career in Pittsburgh, the Fort Smith native said it's an honor playing for one of the NFL's historic franchises to start his professional career.

"It's been great," Norwood said of his time in the pros. "Just working hard, continuing to progress and elevate, that's my main thing each and every year. It's been flying by. I feel like I was just a rookie, and now I'm going into year three. I've been loving it."

