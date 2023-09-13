Arkansas Razorbacks to host 'Brew Pig Sooie' beer festival this weekend

With an entrance fee of $30, eventgoers will be granted "unlimited sample pours" with options from 12 breweries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "Brew Pig Sooie," a Razorback beer festival, is set to be hosted on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Razorback Soccer Field.

With an entrance fee of $30, eventgoers will be granted "unlimited sample pours" with options from 12 breweries and a ticket to the Razorback soccer game against Grand Canyon University.

The Arkansas Razorbacks say the event will be open from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and will also host food trucks and a live DJ.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Participating Breweries:

Anheuser-Busch

Bentonville Brewing

Core Brewing

Eureka Spring Brewery

Flyway Brewing

Fossil Cove Brewing

GOAT Lab Brewery

Natural State Beer Co.

Point Remove Brewing Co.

Saddlebock Brewery

Social Project Brewing Co.

Stone’s Throw Brewing

