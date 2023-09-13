Arkansas Razorbacks to host 'Brew Pig Sooie' beer festival this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "Brew Pig Sooie," a Razorback beer festival, is set to be hosted on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Razorback Soccer Field.
With an entrance fee of $30, eventgoers will be granted "unlimited sample pours" with options from 12 breweries and a ticket to the Razorback soccer game against Grand Canyon University.
The Arkansas Razorbacks say the event will be open from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and will also host food trucks and a live DJ.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
Participating Breweries:
- Anheuser-Busch
- Bentonville Brewing
- Core Brewing
- Eureka Spring Brewery
- Flyway Brewing
- Fossil Cove Brewing
- GOAT Lab Brewery
- Natural State Beer Co.
- Point Remove Brewing Co.
- Saddlebock Brewery
- Social Project Brewing Co.
- Stone’s Throw Brewing
