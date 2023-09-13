x
Arkansas Razorbacks to host 'Brew Pig Sooie' beer festival this weekend

With an entrance fee of $30, eventgoers will be granted "unlimited sample pours" with options from 12 breweries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "Brew Pig Sooie," a Razorback beer festival, is set to be hosted on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Razorback Soccer Field.

With an entrance fee of $30, eventgoers will be granted "unlimited sample pours" with options from 12 breweries and a ticket to the Razorback soccer game against Grand Canyon University. 

The Arkansas Razorbacks say the event will be open from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and will also host food trucks and a live DJ.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Participating Breweries:

  • Anheuser-Busch
  • Bentonville Brewing
  • Core Brewing
  • Eureka Spring Brewery
  • Flyway Brewing
  • Fossil Cove Brewing
  • GOAT Lab Brewery
  • Natural State Beer Co.
  • Point Remove Brewing Co.
  • Saddlebock Brewery
  • Social Project Brewing Co.
  • Stone’s Throw Brewing

