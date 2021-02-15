KC Royals, Northwest Arkansas Naturals game at Arvest Ballpark postponed due to Covid-19

No makeup date for the game has been announced yet.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The exhibition game between the Kansas City Royals and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals scheduled for March 29, 2021, at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The postponement announcement comes after the game was announced in October 2020.

No makeup date for the game has been announced, but the Naturals' PR department says the clubs will look to reschedule the match for a future year.

All fans that purchased tickets to the game will receive direct communication from the Naturals organization with information on all options available in the next 48 hours.