Former Razorback Jaylin Williams to speak to hometown youth football team

The former Razorback basketball player will be speaking to young athletes on Sept. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark — Former Razorback and Fort Smith local, Jaylin Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, will be visiting a Fort Smith youth football organization on Sept. 28.

Williams will be speaking to the group of elementary school athletes about the balance of sports and life at Kimmons Middle School.

The Fort Smith Grizzly Cubs are being sponsored by Williams this year, helping alleviate some of the financial burdens of youth football by providing brand-new game pants.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device