Indoor pickleball facility planned for Bentonville

Inside the facility, games will be recorded by a camera, giving players the ability to watch, analyze and learn from their game footage in real time.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Indoor pickleball concept Picklemall has announced plans for a facility in Bentonville, one of 50 markets where the brand plans to expand over the next 24 months.

"Picklemall" aims to reduce game wait times while increasing the standard for championship-style pickleball courts in the U.S., the company said in a news release. It will soon launch an app to schedule games, record performances and help players enhance their skills.

To read more on the pickleball partnership, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

