RAZORBACKS LOSE 4TH STRAIGHT OF THE SEASON

ARKANSAS' COMEBACK FALLS SHORT IN OXFORD FALLING TO OLE MISS 27-20

To start the game, the Razorbacks got off to a great start forcing a three and out. They took the ball and drove it well overcoming a 4th down and 2nd and 20, and Ty Washington capped off the 8 minute, 15 play, 80 yard drive to take a 7-0 lead with 6:06 left in the first quarter.

Ty Ty baby pic.twitter.com/PPPeiHwcyx — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 7, 2023

After another apparent 3 and out, a defensive holding call kept the drive alive for Ole Miss. They took it and ran with it as Jaxson Dart lead the Rebels to a solid drive that stalled out inside the 15. The Rebels hit a 27 yard field goal and the Hogs lead 7-3 with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter.

The Hogs got the ball back but KJ Jefferson threw a interception on 3rd and long and the Rebels took over inside the Hogs 5 yard line. Ole Miss capitalized with a one yard score on 4th down by Quinshon Judkins and took a 10-7 lead.

That was the score after 1 quarter played.

KJ Jefferson had something to say on the next drive rushing for a first down on 3rd and 12. But after getting into Rebel territory they ended put having to punt the ball away. The punt resulted in a touchback and Ole Miss took over at their own 20 yard line.

The Razorback defense held strong and forced a punt. After a holding penalty on the punt return, the Hogs took over at the 31.

The two teams punted the ball back and forth until the Rebels got the ball with 2:35 left in the half. Ole Miss drove the ball well mainly with their rushing attack and was able to punch in their second touchdown of the night on a 6 yard yard pass from Jaxson Dart to Dayton Wade.

The Razorbacks did nothing with their next possession giving the ball back to Jaxson Dart and Co. with 1:16 left. A huge mistake by the Hogs having 12 men on the field during an Ole Miss punt. The Rebels kept the ball and drove it into field goal range. The 49 yard field goal was no good.

Ole Miss lead 17-7 going into Halftime.

Arkansas got the ball to start the second half and it started well. They converted multiple 3rd downs and got in long field goal range. Cam Little hit a 56 yard field goal to make it a one score game. rebels still lead 17-10.

Cam Little. Kick big. pic.twitter.com/HYMxIUSvGj — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 8, 2023

The Rebels got the ball back and after a few first downs gambled on 4th and 4 near midfield and it did not pay off as Dart was sacked and Arkansas took over at the Ole Miss 38 yard line.

Big time defense pic.twitter.com/MiVLOBnsIU — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 8, 2023

The Razorbacks drove inside the 10 before settling for another field goal cutting the Ole Miss lead to just 4.

Rebels led 17-13 with 2:46 left in the 3rd.

A Rebel three and out gave Arkansas the ball with a chance to take the lead. The Hogs got the ball at the Ole Miss 28. Hogs were still driving at the end of the third where Ole Miss led 17-13.

To start the fourth quarter the Hogs kept their great drive going and Ty Washington capped off the 6 play, 72 yard drive with a 17 yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson and Arkansas had their first lead since the first quarter. 20-17 Hogs, 13:11 left in the game.

Ty Ty times two pic.twitter.com/fVCbweg7G9 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 8, 2023

Ole Miss got the ball back and drove right down the field and the drive was capped off by Ulysses Bentley IV with a 7 yard score and the rebels were back on top 24-20 with under 8 minuets to go.

The Razorbacks drive went nowhere and was forced to punt the ball back to Ole Miss with 5:44 left.

After giving up a big third and 10, the Razorbacks gave up another big play that got the rebels inside the 5. The Hogs held tough however forcing an Ole Miss field goal that was good. Ole Miss led 27-20 with 2:43 left.

Arkansas then got the ball back with one drive to try to send it into overtime.

However KJ Jefferson threw his second pick of the game with just 1:46 left and Ole Miss was able to run the clock down.