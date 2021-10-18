The New School unveils David Ferrell Court

Cougars name floor after boys basketball program's first and only head coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — David Ferrell has over 600 wins in his career. In his time at The New School since the program started in 2017, he's already won two conference titles.

On Monday, he added a court dedication to his accomplishments.

The Cougars unveiled 'David Ferrell Court' before their season opener against Union, dedicating their floor to the boys program's first and only head coach. A dedication video played on the video board at the arena with messages from former players and family members.

Ferrell already had quite the legacy prior in Arkansas high school hoops prior to joining the New School.

He totalled 510 wins while at West Fork prior to taking over the men's basketball program at University of the Ozarks.