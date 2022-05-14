Teams that clinched spots in Arkansas state title games on Saturday

Area teams advanced to championship games in baseball, softball and both girls' and boys' soccer

Baseball

6A

Bentonville will take on Conway in the state final after the Tigers rallied to defeat Har-Ber 7-3. Conway won its semifinal against Rogers Heritage 10-0.

5A

Van Buren is back in the state championship game for a second straight season after it took down Batesville 12-3. The Pointers will face Marion for the title.

Softball

6A

Bentonville crushed Bryan 13-2 to advance to the state title game, where the Tigers will look to repeat as champs when they face Cabot. Bentonville thus will be represented in both the softball and baseball state championship games.

Girls' Soccer

6A

Fayetteville and Bentonville West each won Saturday to set up an all-NWA final. Fayetteville edged past Bentonville 4-3, while West moved past Northside 3-1.

5A

Siloam Springs is on to the state final after beating Little Rock Christian 1-0. The Panthers will face Searcy for the championship.

Boys' Soccer

6A

Northside is into the championship game after defeating Rogers Heritage 1-0. The Grizzlies will face Conway, who beat 4-2 in its semifinal.

5A

Van Buren will face Russellville for the 5A state title. Each team won Saturday 3-0, with the Pointers defeating Maumelle and the Cyclones beating Little Rock Christian.

4A

Farmington and Clarksville will do battle in the 4A state championship game. The Cardinals were able to get past De Queen 1-0, while the Panthers blew out Nashville 4-0.

*3A