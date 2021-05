Red Dogs knock off Conway to go back-to-back

BENTON, Ark. — On Friday, the Springdale boys soccer team knocked off Conway in the 6A State Title game, 4-1. It's the second title in a row for the Red Dogs and the third in program history.

Edwin Lara got the scoring started for Springdale, then drew a penalty, which Mike Solis knocked home to make it 2-0 at halftime.