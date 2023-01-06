Shiloh's Eli Wisdom named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year

Wisdom is the second Gatorade Arkansas Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Shiloh Christian School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Wisdom as Arkansas’ best high school football player.

Wisdom completed 203 of 321 pass attempts (63.2 completion percentage) for 3,178 yards and 35 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also rushed 155 times for 1,454 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry, and scored 20 touchdowns. Wisdom has volunteered locally at the Feed the 479 food pantry. He also has donated his time both cleaning up and helping to build playgrounds for a local women’s shelter. “Eli is one of the best football players I've coached against in my 24 years at the high school level,” said Alma High School head coach Rusty Bush. “The thing that makes him an effective QB is the fact that he can do it all. He has the ability to distribute the ball to whoever, and however he needs to. And, he has a chance to make an explosive play with his feet at any point in time.”