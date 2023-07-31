Northside High School Names New Varsity Head Coach for Boy’s Basketball

McKenzie Pierce joins the Grizzlies after serving as the same position with Blytheville

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public School District and Northside High School announced the hiring of McKenzie Pierce as Northside’s new varsity Head Boys Basketball Coach and Athletic Coordinator.

Coach Pierce joins Northside with an impressive coaching background. As a head coach, he brings a winning record of achievements reflecting an impressive:

● 74% winning percentage (220 wins and 77 losses); ● a season average win/loss record of 25 wins and nine losses; ● nine state tournament appearances; ● three district championships; ● five conference championships; ● four state semifinal appearances; and ● three state title appearances. Pierce’s additional accolades include five “Conference Coach of the Year” awards, five “Conference All-Star Coach” nominations, and most recently, the East Boys All-Star Head Coach (2023).

Coach Pierce looks forward to joining the Grizzly Nation and building upon its rich basketball history. Michael Beaumont, Director of Athletics & Student Activities, said Coach Pierce's achievements extend far beyond the numbers.

“ We are delighted to welcome Coach Pierce and his family to the FSPS family. We believe Coach Pierce’s commitment to athletic excellence and his dedication to education perfectly fit within our existing culture of putting kids first, believing in them, and fostering an environment where that student can thrive as part of the team. We have complete confidence in Coach Pierce and look forward to witnessing further success under his leadership.”

The reaction to Pierce’s hiring has been universally positive. Coach Mike Anderson, Former Men’s Basketball Head Coach at the University of Arkansas, responded to the hiring, saying, “I want to congratulate McKenzie on getting the opportunity to lead the Northside HS Grizzlies Basketball program. Without any questions, he will build on the great tradition that is Northside. McKenzie and his family joining the Fort Smith community is a win-win situation. Grizzly Nation, get ready!!”

Coach Kermit Davis, Former Men’s Basketball Head Coach at Ole Miss, also weighed in by stating, “McKenzie Pierce, without a doubt, is one of the very best High School coaches in Arkansas! He is the total package of teaching, creating great relationships with his players, and will be an outstanding connector of family to Fort Smith! Combine this with the tradition that is Northside Basketball, and McKenzie will be an absolute slam dunk!”