High School

Northside and Fayetteville girls advance to state title game

Teams will face off Thursday morning in Hot Springs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 6A state tournament wrapped up at Fayetteville High School this week, and a pair of local girls teams are on to the finals.

The Northside Lady Bears held off a late surge from North Little Rock to win 53-46. Fayetteville road some later heroics from Wynter Beck to a 57-56 overtime thriller over Conway.

Fayetteville and Vic Rimmer will look for back to back, as they were one of the two state champs last year, while Rickey Smith's legendary Lady Bear squad goes for title number 8. It all goes down at 10am on Thursday in Hot Springs.

