Maryam Dauda picks Baylor

Bentonville star one of the top prospects for 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — One of the top girls basketball talents in Northwest Arkansas is headed to Waco, Texas. Maryam Dauda, star of the 2020 state champion Bentonville girls basketball team, announced on Twitter Sunday that she is committing to Baylor.

The Lady Bears are one of the top women's basketball programs in the country, winners of three NCAA titles, including in 2019. Dauda picked Baylor over a number of offers, including Tennessee, UCLA, Missouri, and a heavy push from Mike Neighbors and Arkansas.

Dauda didn;t start playing basketball until after moving from Nigeria in sixth grade. Now, the 6'4 forward is the top post prospect (and number 24 overall) in the country for the class of 2021.