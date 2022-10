The Tigers took down Lavaca in three sets to three-peat as state champs

For the third straight season, the Mansfield Tigers are 2A volleyball state champions.

Mansfield secured its third consecutive state title Saturday in Hot Springs, taking down Lavaca in three sets.

The Tigers took the three sets 25-16, 25-15, 25-16, as head coach Kaylie Pyles helped lead Mansfield to the three-peat they coveted.