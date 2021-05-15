Local teams headed to state finals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Girl's soccer:
6A
Fayetteville 3, North Little Rock 0
Bentonville West 2, Conway 1
Boy's Soccer:
6A
Springdale 6, Heritage 3 (PK)
Conway 1, Har-Ber 0
5A
Van Buren 4, Benton 0
Baseball
6A
Har-Ber 3, Bryant 0
Rogers 11, North Little Rock 7
5A
Van Buren 6, Greenwood 2
4A
Magnolia 8, Farmington 2
Valley View 11, Shiloh Christian 4
Softball
6A
Bentonville 13, Bryant 3
5A
Greenwood 7, Mountain Home 5
4A
Pea Ridge 5, Farmington 4
3A
Baptist Prep 2, Paris 0
