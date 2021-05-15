x
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News

High School

Local teams headed to state finals

Semifinal scores from soccer, softball, and baseball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Girl's soccer:

6A

Fayetteville 3, North Little Rock 0

Bentonville West 2, Conway 1

Boy's Soccer:

6A

Springdale 6, Heritage 3 (PK)

Conway 1, Har-Ber 0

5A

Van Buren 4, Benton 0

Baseball

6A

Har-Ber 3,  Bryant 0

Rogers 11, North Little Rock 7

5A

Van Buren 6, Greenwood 2

4A

Magnolia 8, Farmington 2

Valley View 11, Shiloh Christian 4

Softball

6A

Bentonville 13, Bryant 3

5A

Greenwood 7, Mountain Home 5

4A

Pea Ridge 5, Farmington 4

3A

Baptist Prep 2, Paris 0

