Golden Arrows and Indians clinch spots in Hot Springs

JUNCTION CITY, Ark. — On Monday, the Lavaca boy's basketball team advanced to the state title game with a win over Acorn,53-41.

The Golden Arrows will play for the 2A title on March 11th at 7:45 p.m.in Hot Springs.

In the 1A the County Line boy's advanced with a win over Guy-Perkins,54-35.