Golden Arrows claim 2A title with win over Magnet Cove

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Friday, the Lavaca boy's basketball team won the 2A State Title with a 50-34 win over Magnet Cove. The championship is the first in the history of the program.

With the scored tied at 23 late in the third the Golden Arrows went on an 11-0 run and never looked back. Lavaca shot 40% from the field and had 14 points off turnovers.